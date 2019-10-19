CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Die a Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Thomas Rhett talks about his 2015 single, “Die a Happy Man.” Here’s Thomas Rhett, in his own words:

I branched out a little bit and I went to LA to write for the first time with some writers that weren’t really in our format. It was a guy named Joe London and a guy named Sean Douglas. We got into a random room in LA and we wrote one song and I was like, “Man, y’all should come on the road with me sometime.” They were like, “What do you mean, come on the road with you?” I was like, “Y’all should just come and ride my bus and we’ll go three stops in a weekend and we’ll write songs during the day.” And they were like, “All right, we’ve never done that before, but we’ll do it.”

