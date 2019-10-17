Michael Ray Tells the Story of His Parents’ Divorce

To coincide with the opening weekend of CMT on Tour, Michael Ray is releasing an autobiographical music video, “Her World or Mine.”
The video is based on Ray’s experience as a child of divorce, with his entire family and himself as a child portrayed, as they navigate hard life changes and separation until the death of Ray’s grandmother brings them together.
“I wanted to tell the story of my parents’ divorce and that part of my life — the confusion and the fact that it wasn’t easy for a while. And losing my grandparents was a massive hit, not only to me, but my whole family,” he says.
