The CMT AOTY Withdrawals Are Hard

How to Cope with the Morning-After Blues

I hate days like today.

When it’s the day after the show you were so looking forward to and you wake up knowing that it’s over. It’s not just me, right? Don’t we all have a little bit of that going on today, the day after the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony that aired on Wednesday night (Oct. 16)?

And it’s especially tough because the show was especially good. Kane Brown broke down, Thomas Rhett prayed, Carrie Underwood sang her heart out, Chrissy Metz belted out a bittersweet Luke Combs song, and Sam Hunt covered a 1991 song about poverty and prostitution.

So, here’s how to get through the day:

1. Rewatch a few of the best performances.

