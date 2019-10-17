Country Stars Mourn Radio Host Bob Kingsley

You make a lot of friends when you spend 60 years in country radio. So on Thursday (Oct. 17), when the news spread that legendary radio host Bob Kingsley had died, there was an outpouring of love from all the country stars he played during his national countdown shows over the years.

Bob Kingsley was a radio legend, a consummate professional and a dear friend. He and Nan resided near Mary and I in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and we often would run into each other around town. Earlier this year we honored Lon… – https://t.co/vZ41tfYlbe pic.twitter.com/KnUUjN16os — Randy Travis (@randytravis) October 18, 2019

We are saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Bob Kingsley but so honored to be among the many who called him friend. Country radio will never be the same! pic.twitter.com/BFiGZBg353 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) October 17, 2019

Just heard of my good friend Bob Kingsley’s passing. Kind man, awesome talent. One of my fondest memories was winning the cutting in his name at the Futurity in Ft. Worth. Will miss you friend…cheers — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) October 17, 2019

Hard to imagine a world without this amazing man blasting my radio on Sundays. He was always so kind to me. Will be missed. RIP buddy. https://t.co/051340g9IT — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) October 17, 2019

Hearing Bob Kingsley’s voice coming through the radio on American Country Countdown is ingrained in my memories. He will be missed tremendously. He did a lot for country music and I will forever be grateful for that. — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) October 17, 2019

Rest In Peace Bob Kingsley, country music will miss you, — Bellamy Brothers (@BellamyBrothers) October 17, 2019

Bob Kingsley was a favorite in our radio world, both as a professional and as a person. We are wishing his family and friends comfort and peace of mind in their time of loss. pic.twitter.com/wnHtxYy7j5 — Clint Black (@Clint_Black) October 17, 2019

I will never forget hearing Bob Kingsley say my name the 1st time I broke Top 40 in #AmericanCountryCountdown with “Life's A Dance." That's when I knew I had made it! As a kid, I couldn't wait to listen to him every weekend. Thank you for the memories. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/9flFUSgNof — John Michael Montgomery (@JM2Squared) October 17, 2019

It never got old and it was always the coolest to turn on the countdown on Sundays and hear your song on Bob Kingsley’s countdown. Gonna miss hearing that voice and laugh. God Bless ya Bob Kingsley pic.twitter.com/oHzSmyDiij — Aaron Watson (@aaron_watson) October 17, 2019

One of my fondest Bob Kingsley memories was when he invited me to his Texas ranch to train and then participate in a cutting horse competition. Bob and his wife, Nan showed me an enormous amount of hospitality and friendship. I will always treasure that wonderful experience. https://t.co/g5WqAEdIib — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 17, 2019

So sorry to hear that radio broadcasting LEGEND Bob Kingsley has gone HOME … He was always so very good to us … via @AllAccessNash #RIPBobKingsley https://t.co/SDv3q3kbOn — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) October 17, 2019

RIP Bob Kingsley. THE VOICE. Genuine professional and a giver. I never met a nicer guy in my life. Rest well cowboy. -T — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) October 17, 2019

Have to say… one of the most iconic voices in radio to me has always been Bob Kingsley. I’ve been lucky enough to have many dinners, interviews, and to hear him say my name on the countdown so many times. I’m absolutely gutted to hear that he’s gone, and he will be missed… pic.twitter.com/H7Sr0qxnd2 — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 18, 2019

Sad to hear about #BobKingsley . What a great career. I’ll never forget all the support. — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) October 18, 2019

Kingsley’s voice was best known from his years of hosting American Country Countdown and then Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40, both nationally syndicated radio shows.

The National Radio Hall of Fame member died at his home in Weatherford, Texas, due to complications from bladder cancer. He was 80 years old. His funeral service will be on Nov. 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.