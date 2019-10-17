Music

Country Stars Mourn Radio Host Bob Kingsley

Heavy Hearts Share Fond Memories of the Late Radio Legend
by 40m ago

You make a lot of friends when you spend 60 years in country radio. So on Thursday (Oct. 17), when the news spread that legendary radio host Bob Kingsley had died, there was an outpouring of love from all the country stars he played during his national countdown shows over the years.

Kingsley’s voice was best known from his years of hosting American Country Countdown and then Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40, both nationally syndicated radio shows.

The National Radio Hall of Fame member died at his home in Weatherford, Texas, due to complications from bladder cancer. He was 80 years old. His funeral service will be on Nov. 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
@alisonbonaguro