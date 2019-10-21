Music

Tanya Tucker Rides Again in “Bring My Flowers Now”

Brandi Carlile Appears in New Music Video
by 26m ago

Along with country music, horses have been a mainstay in Tanya Tucker’s life since she was a kid. Now the equestrienne is back in the saddle with “Bring My Flowers Now,” from her impressive new album, While I’m Livin’. Brandi Carlile makes a special appearance in the clip on piano.

Take a look at the stunning new video, then read our exclusive interview with Tucker below the video player.

Embedded from embed.vevo.com.