Tanya Tucker Rides Again in “Bring My Flowers Now”

</noscript> </div>

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

Brandi Carlile flew across the country, again, just for this video. I swear she’s an angel. She’s hotter than a firecracker right now and yet she always finds a way to balance it all. I’ll never forget her love and never-ending support for this new record. We shot it in the quaint, small town of Carthage, Tennessee — about an hour outside of Nashville. We got lucky because the fall in Nashville can be really hot or really cold, but it was a perfect fall day to shoot this video.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The director is Trey Fanjoy and she’s a creative genius. She took the song to a whole new level for me and Brandi by bringing in this beautiful horse for me to ride through this small town. I grew up in the middle of nowhere Wilcox, Arizona, and Seminole, Texas, so this video has a lot of nostalgia since we filmed it in the town square.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Love NOW. Love your family and friends today. Bring them flowers now. Tell them how you feel. Don’t wait. None us know when our clock will stop ticking. I never really understood why people bring flowers to a funeral. That person is gone and can’t enjoy them. If you’ve got something to say, do it while your loved ones are still living and dammit bring them flowers to show them how you feel!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

An emotional rollercoaster because I’ve had this song stuck in my head for at least four decades. I told Loretta Lynn about the chorus back in the ‘70s but it took Brandi to bring it to life. My dad always said my biggest hit will be the one I write, so now that it’s a reality it feels really special.