Keith Urban Sets 2020 Vision on Las Vegas, Europe

One of country music’s most well-traveled stars, Keith Urban has confirmed 11 shows in Europe as well as a Las Vegas residency.

Urban will return to Caesars Palace with an all-new show on January 10, 11, 17, and 18, as well as April 24 and 25. The four-week European tour begins in Amsterdam on May 2 and includes stops in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and the UK.

Urban returns for more dates at Caesars Palace in July, August, and November. He’ll keep the passport handy when he crosses into Canada for two festival appearances in August as well. But before all this happens, he’ll wrap up 2019 with three December shows for the grand opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ, in Australia.



