TV DCC: Making the Team Ep. 12 Sneak Peek: Dancer Down, Repeat Dancer Down Pressure Takes Its Toll Tonight by Samantha Stephens 1h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> There is nothing scarier for a dancer than suffering an injury, especially in a moment where the pressure is on and it’s down to the wire in an audition. Even scarier? The injured is Maddie, one of the triangle points, a veteran, and one of the strongest leaders and performers in the mix of DCC candidates. In tonight’s (Oct. 19) episode, we see firsthand how both pressure and the intensity of rehearsals can take a toll, but more importantly, how the girls rally for each other when one gets knocked down. Still, the show must go one, as time is running out before the Cowboys kick off their season. Who will be sent home tonight? Tune in to find out when a brand-new episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team airs at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT. Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.