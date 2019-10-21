Music

This Is What Happens When Lee Brice Takes Over for Luke Combs

Carly Pearce Asked Brice to "Do That Lee Thing"
by 25m ago

It’s already been firmly established that Luke Combs can write the hell out of a country song.

So why, when he wrote a killer duet with Carly Pearce, did he gives his part away to Lee Brice?

When Brice was in Chicago last week, he explained to me how “I Hope You’re Happy Now” came to be.

