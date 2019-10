We Approve of These Two Becoming a Duo Occasionally

There’s some history here, for sure.

The brand new version of Keith Urban’s “We Were” featuring Eric Church is not the first time the two singers have released a song together. Remember their 2015 “Raise ’Em Up”? That one was written by Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston and Jeffrey Steele, and it was excellent.



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro

Then this year, Church wrote this song called “We Were” with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde, and Urban recorded it and released it in May. And now? Now the two men are actually singing it together for a special version of the nostalgic tune that looks back fondly — without regrets or remorse — on on a first love.Urban shared the song on social media on Monday morning (Oct. 21). And over the weekend, he’d teased the release with an Instagram post with two microphone emojis.