Carrie Underwood Sets “Southbound” Party Vibe

There was just enough mist falling Monday afternoon (Oct. 20) to irritate windshield wipers as guests alighted from their cars and scurried into the BMI building in Nashville to celebrate the chart success of Carrie Underwood’s single, “Southbound.”

Underwood and Garcia co-produced the single, which was jointly written by Underwood, Garcia and Josh Miller. It was a by-invitation-only event, and clerks sat at the front door checking names and nodding to the security guard when the name was legit.

