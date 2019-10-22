Chris Janson’s “Good Vibes” Just Got Even Better

Fire the cannon and ring the bells. Nine years after he charted his first single, Chris Janson now towers at No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart with “Good Vibes.” The song reached the summit after a 34-week climb. In addition, Janson released his latest album, Real Friends, on October 18.

Recording for BNA in 2010, Janson made his first chart appearance with “’Til a Woman Comes Along.” He then flirted with rare air in 2015 when his quirky “Buy Me a Boat” floated to No. 2 and then again in 2017 when “Fix a Drink” achieved the same rank. What’s not to love? And there’s additional consolation in the fact that “Buy Me a Boat” has by now sold 2 million copies.

