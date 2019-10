Chris Janson’s “Good Vibes” Just Got Even Better

Fire the cannon and ring the bells. Nine years after he charted his first single, Chris Janson now towers at No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart with “Good Vibes.” The song reached the summit after a 34-week climb. In addition, Janson released his latest album, Real Friends, on October 18.

Recording for BNA in 2010, Janson made his first chart appearance with “’Til a Woman Comes Along.” He then flirted with rare air in 2015 when his quirky “Buy Me a Boat” floated to No. 2 and then again in 2017 when “Fix a Drink” achieved the same rank. What’s not to love? And there’s additional consolation in the fact that “Buy Me a Boat” has by now sold 2 million copies.



And save some applause for Luke Combs, too, whose record-setting album, This One’s for You, bounces back into the top spot, where it has dwelled for 49 non-consecutive weeks. It’s just one week away from tying with Shania Twain’s Come on Over for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the country album chart.

There are two new albums in this week’s Top 25 — Cody Jinks’ After the Fire, debuting at No. 2, and Blanco Brown’s Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs, bowing at No. 16.



And we count two freshman songs, as well — Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Hold On,” arriving at No. 30, and Lauren Alaina’s “Getting Good,” checking in at No. 59. Caroline Jones’ “Chasin’ Me” returns to competition at No. 57.

The No. 3 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are the self-titled Dan + Shay, Brantley Gilbert’s Fire & Brimstone (last week’s No. 1) and Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me.

Parading in directly behind “Good Vibes” in the Top 5 songs array are Matt Stell’s “Prayed for You” (last week’s No. 1), Cole Swindell’s “Love You Too Late,” Russell Dickerson’s “Every Little Thing” and Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell’s “What Happens in a Small Town.”



And let’s give a tip of the Stetson to the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame: Jerry Bradley, Ray Stevens and Brooks & Dunn. You guys look great in bronze.