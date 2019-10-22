LISTEN: David Nail Weathers the Storm of Mental Health

He Pens Ballad to Send the Message That No One Is to Blame

It’s hard to be witty when you’re in the car driving your kids to school.

It’s also hard to be witty when you’re having a serious, grown-up, heart to heart with your mom about how you were raised.

That was David Nail’s big mood on Tuesday (Oct. 22) when he posted about his brand new ballad.

“But seriously, I’ve got a new song coming out,” Nail said of “Oh, Mother.”

“It’s a very personal song, a very personal subject matter. Something that I probably wanted to write for a long time. But I always believe that songs come to you when they’re ready to be written. This one came this past spring,” he says, “and it just kind of kept coming to the top of the water.”

Before you listen to the song, let’s back up for a minute.

First, there was Nail’s song about his father Dennis who was a high school band director at Kennett High School in Missouri. “Old Man’s Symphony,” from his 2016 Fighter album, was a tune Nail penned himself, about trying to be as good as his dad was when it came to music. And would he ever measure up if he did the music thing.

