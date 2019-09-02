Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Announce Their Tiniest Collaboration

First, the tiny little details:

Singer/songwriters (and husband and wife) Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd announced their pregnancy news on social media on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 22).

From the sound of things, Morris is in her second trimester. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ’GIRL’ headspace,” Morris admitted on Instagram with a stunning portrait of her and Hurd, “the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one.”

She’s also been getting sentimental about the life she shares with her husband, posting that she loves when he’s on the road with her, throwing acoustic songs on her socials, and quoting the late Carrie Fisher who one said, “Take your broken heart, make it into art.” (Good advice for a songwriter, pregnant or not.)

And then there’s Hurd. Who can somehow dig deep down into his soul for some authentic emotion, but somehow paint it with his dry wit. In other words, the man’s got a way with words.

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you (Seinfeld’s) George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life,” Hurd posted along with two portraits of his pregnant wife.

And now, for the speculation:

After Morris’ recent show in Nashville, the internet lost its mind when the pictures showed what could have possibly been a baby bump. Said bump was even apparent — if you looked closely enough — when Morris played the Greek Theater about a month ago. And yet in early September, there was absolutely nothing showing in her “Summer’s Over” bikini pic.

Anyway, regardless of how or when Morris and Hurd shared the big (little) news, we think that it’s a sign that the bones are good and the rest don’t matter.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



