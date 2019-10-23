Nashville Squares Is Stacked: Get To Know the Tic-Tac-Toe’s Celebs

From Tanya Tucker to Marie Osmond, these country stars will leave you laughing until it hurts.

Tic-tac-toe is about to get totally twisted — CMT’s Nashville Squares is just about a week away from its big-time series premiere, and if you thought the network’s 2019 Awards show was star-studded, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

First announced earlier this month, Nashville Squares, which premieres Nov. 1, will take some of the biggest names in country music and beyond (Hey, Tanya Tucker! How are ya, Marie Osmond?) and challenge them to bring the laughs while helping contestants solve trivia questions and light up three life-sized squares in a row.



In the clip above, a specialty announcer nearly loses her breath as she tries to get through the rotating roster of celeb talent, which also includes Bill Engvall, Caroline Rhea and Carson Cressley. CMT already promised “exciting musical moments, fun and unpredictable competition and dance choreography from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: All Stars” in a press release, and this guest list serves as some seriously convincing proof. So, who else will be plucked out of Nashville and placed into that giant game board, only to be toyed with by host Bob Saget? Glad you asked: Chris Sullivan, Deana Carter, Devin Dawson, Fortune Feimster, Gary Busey, Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore, Kyle Busch (hey, Racing Wives!), Mark Ballas & BC Jean, Melissa Peterman, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans and Ty Pennington are all aboard the Squares ship. Make sure you tune in to the two-part Nashville Squares premiere Nov. 1 at 8/7 on CMT, and check out an additional group of celeb guests you can expect to see this season: Adam Richman

Brad Rempel

Catherine Bach

Cheslie Kryst

Curtis Rempel

Dusty Slay

Hayley Orrantia

High Valley

Jon Reep

Josef Newgarden

Keifer Thompson

Leah Turner

Lindsay Czarniak

Loni Love

Mickie James

Presley Tucker

Sara Tiana

Shawna Thompson

Sara Tiana

Shawna Thompson

Tom Wopat




