Nashville Squares Is Stacked: Get To Know the Tic-Tac-Toe’s Celebs

Tic-tac-toe is about to get totally twisted — CMT’s Nashville Squares is just about a week away from its big-time series premiere, and if you thought the network’s 2019 Awards show was star-studded, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
First announced earlier this month, Nashville Squares, which premieres Nov. 1, will take some of the biggest names in country music and beyond (Hey, Tanya Tucker! How are ya, Marie Osmond?) and challenge them to bring the laughs while helping contestants solve trivia questions and light up three life-sized squares in a row.