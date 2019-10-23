Music

The Chris Stapleton Song That Hootie & the Blowfish Just Released

LISTEN: "Hold On" Blends Darius Rucker's College-Band Roots with His Country Frame of Mind
There is so much talent in this story that I almost don’t know where to begin.

But I think the best place to start would be where the tune was born: in the songwriters’ session.

That’s where Chris Stapleton and Jim Beavers penned this brand new country song called “Hold On.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.