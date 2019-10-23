Kristin Chenoweth Chats About Dolly, Reba, and For the Girls (Part 1 of 2)

</noscript> </div>

It was the hardest one. Speaking truth. Because I said, “I can do a good imitation of Patsy,” and I can. There are times when I can do her to a “T.” So I started doing that with “Crazy” and Steve Tyrell said, “Stop it right now. Stop it right now if you’re going to imitate. Because that’s not what this album is.” And I said, “I can’t do it any other way.” Her phrasing is perfect, every note is a money not, and it’s all a cry. I can’t do it any other way.

He made me stop listening to her. I cut the song [from the list]. I said, “I’m not doing it.” First of all, I don’t want country music to, like, kill me. Secondly, I can’t hear it without her. I stopped listening and six months later we revisited it. I don’t need to go into my inner monologue to why, who or what it’s about for me, it’s personal, but it changed the entire song. Some people will say “uh-uh,” but some people will listen to it with a new ear, I think. But that was the hardest one for me because of Patsy.

Last year at The Kennedy Center Honors, you paid tribute to Reba with a song from Annie Get Your Gun. You two seem like you’d be a natural pair. Has anyone pitched a project for you together, like a sitcom?

That’s what we want. Me, her and Melissa Peterman really want to. In fact, we were talking about it last night. Yeah, we want to do one so bad. First of all, we’d go to work together and be happy every day. Secondly, we’re all comedians but different types of humor, so it would work. Third, we all look different. It would just be SO fun.

Nobody knows this story. I actually first met her back at Opryland, on my day off. But she doesn’t remember. She’s kind and says, “Oh, I think I might remember.” She doesn’t. It was my night off. The guy that ran Opryland said, “Would you come and we’re celebrating this artist that’s really hitting it big named Reba McEntire?” I was like, “I know who that is.” And they said, “Would you come and hand out candy as a little pillbox girl?” I was like, “I’ll read the phone book, whatever I have to do.”



So I show-up and he said, "Do you want to meet her?" And I got chicken. I said, "No, I'm scared. No, I don't wanna bother her. No, I'll just watch from afar. I'll just watch her eat." So I had the candy and all of a sudden he goes, "You're coming." He brought her over and she goes, "Well, hi, what's your name?" I go, "Kristin. Would you like some candy?" [laughs] That was the first time we met. She took, I think, Pink Dots. So you were basically working catering for her that day? Pretty much. And I couldn't speak. I was like, [meekly] "Uh, do you want candy?" If I could go back in time and relive a moment, it would be with Reba. Maybe a different opening line? Well, I should have said "Hello, Queen." But no, I'm like, "Do you want some candy? We have Pink Dots." Not what I always dreamed of. You were just doing your job! Thank you!




