Kristin Chenoweth Chats About Dolly, Reba, and For the Girls (Part 1 of 2)

As a star of stage, television and film, Kristin Chenoweth may be best known for her work in Wicked, Glee, Pushing Daisies and The West Wing. Yet the Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, native with the soaring soprano also has a deep and longstanding connection with country music and some of its most beloved stars.
In promotion of her new album, For the Girls, Chenoweth visited CMT to discuss her country influences, including legends like Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton.
CMT: Being from Oklahoma, I am curious — every time you come back down South, does it feel a little bit like you’re coming home?
Chenoweth: It always does. I was here in 1988 at Opryland when I was 19. I was a singer and dancer, back when we had Opryland. And I wanted to stay. My dad said, “You have to go get your degree, you have to finish.” I was like, “No, I’m good.” He said, “No, you have to go.” He put me in the car, literally. Came up here, and took me away and made me finish.
But you know what that summer did? That was the training that allowed me to cross a lot of different lanes, musically. I feel like the lanes are widening a little bit more and especially in country music. I feel like I might want to go meet a realtor after we’re done here with our interview. I know y’all don’t want us to all move here. I know. But I don’t take-up much space, so there’s that!