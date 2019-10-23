Kristin Chenoweth Is Bringing For the Girls to Broadway (Part 2 of 2)

</noscript> </div>

I can tell you that for Tammy Faye we now have a new book writer. It’s Robert Horn, he just won the Tony for Tootsie. Henry Krieger wrote the music which is why I’m so attracted to the piece. He wrote the music for Dreamgirls and many other shows. In my world he is a god. I am currently waiting for the script and I’m like, “Tick-tock, tick-tock….”

I just really want to play her. I don’t see it as a big Broadway show. I see it as a more intimate Broadway piece. More of a play, with music. I’ve heard the music and there’s a song in there that I can’t even, like, when she’s literally asking God, “Are you there? I’ve given my life to you, but are you there? I can’t hear you.” It’s a real truth moment for Tammy Faye. Anyway, she loses her lashes. And let’s be honest, we want to see me with running mascara down my face!

The second show, Death Becomes Her, Universal brought to me and they’ve asked me to attach myself to it. I’ve read act one. Let’s just say that I’m ready…but I need to start doing some yoga because of what will be required of me. I’m kind of worried about The Exorcist head spin and getting shot in the stomach with a hole missing. Ya know, my gut will be missing! But they are consulting with a lot of illusionists, Broadway will have some trickery that hasn’t been done before.

You’ve done so much in your career: theater, music, movies, TV…and one thing I’ve heard you say several times is that you always tried to lead with kindness in whatever you’re doing. I think that has to be incredibly challenging at times in this exhausting, sometimes brutal industry. Talk about how you’ve managed to keep that outlook.

Well, I want to say first of all, I’m not perfect. I’m human and I’ve had my moments. I haven’t had full-on meltdowns. I mean in my personal life, I’d be like “Where’s my phone?” and I’m holding it! But as far as when I am in a working environment, I really am the type of person that wants to have fun, even if I’m doing a drama. I still want to bond with the cast. I still want to be with each other so that what we create, especially on film and TV, is authentic.



When you lead with kindness, most of the time it's actually a selfish thing because then kindness comes to you. So, when you put it out there, it does come back. Also, especially now at this point in my life, whenever I'm in concert I invite young talent to join me on stage. I want them to see me tired, sometimes I'm sick, sometimes I have a neck pain…the full picture. But I want them to still see that the music, or the art, is still what brings us together. And it doesn't have to be mean. It's probably part of why people like working with you, because it is refreshing, and maybe that's why you feel at home in Nashville, because that feeling is a part of the country community, too. I think on Broadway we have a similar feeling. Like, once you prove yourself, you're one of us. You know what I mean? But you gotta prove yourself. And sometimes Broadway we can be a little catty. [laughs] But one thing is, you're always going to get the truth. One thing that I appreciate about Nashville is you're going to get the truth, but always in a kind way. It does feel like home to me. You know, I could see myself being here, easily.




