Kristin Chenoweth Is Bringing For the Girls to Broadway (Part 2 of 2)

As Kristin Chenoweth prepares to take the music from her new album, For the Girls, to Broadway for a limited concert engagement in November, the award-winning entertainer reflects on the surprising similarities between country music and Broadway songwriting, plus offers insights on some of her most-anticipated projects.
CMT: Over the years, you’ve stepped into the Nashville scene several times, by doing your own country album and hosting country award shows. How does country music fulfill you in a different way than other types of music?
Chenoweth: I’ve always felt…and don’t anybody get nervous when I say this, but I’ve always felt that country — because that’s what I was raised on, that’s what I sang — went with Broadway very well. I think Trisha Yearwood is a perfect example of it because she’s a storyteller and these songs are stories just like on Broadway. Now we might have jazz hands when we do ‘em. But a lot of times we don’t.
I say that when musical theater’s done well, it’s because it comes out of this conversation and it flows and we sing it because we can’t speak it anymore. To me, country music does that very thing. Y’all sing it because we can’t speak it. It’s not enough to just speak. That’s why I always felt like the two go together. You know, gosh I just remember Trisha Yearwood’s “The Song Remembers When” and “On a Bus to St. Cloud.” These are story songs. They could go in a Broadway show, if you think about it.