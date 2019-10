Spooky school kids, furniture that moves on its own, that freaky ex that seems to cast a spell over you… it’s all right here in Tim Montana’s “Mostly Stoned,” directed by the one and only Charlie Sheen. Take a look at the eerie new video, then read our exclusive Q&A with Tim Montana below the player.

CMT: What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

Montana: Everything was surreal. The local crew, Charlie, his crew from Hollywood including legendary stuntman Eddie Braun. It was a dream come true.

How does the video bring your song to life?

It brings in visuals and scenes I didn’t think were possible. We didn’t create a music video, we created art.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I think 12 people will have 12 different takeaways from this video. Kind of like the old R.L. Stine books where you choose your own ending. With Mr Sheen’s direction we created a one of a kind experience for the viewers with visuals and hidden easter eggs. You may have to view the video several times to catch the hidden gems.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Breathtaking!

Writers: Matt Nolan, Kyle Rife, Tim Montana; Director: Charlie Sheen