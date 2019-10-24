Listen to Kenny Rogers Spread “The Gospel Truth”

Fans of Kenny Rogers will rejoice to learn that there’s a previously unreleased track on his newest reissue, The Love of God. Even better, the rousing number features his longtime friends and fellow members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, The Oak Ridge Boys.
It’s the first new track from the Gambler in four years. He also co-wrote the song, which was intended to be included on the original 2011 release of The Love of God, but has remained in the vault until now.
Embedded from w.soundcloud.com.