Kacey Musgraves: Making Records, Breaking Records

It’s not every day you get to call Guinness and have them determine whether or not you have indeed officially broken some kind of record.

But Kacey Musgraves just did.

During her Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, the Guinness Book of World Records came out to award her and the Hall of Fame for having the largest display of coloring book pages. But beyond just breaking a world record, those pages make up a vibrant rainbow inside the exhibit. I don’t know how many crayons and markers it took to make the rainbow, but it’s really something to see.

We now hold the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title with Kacey Musgraves for the largest display of coloring pages! @KaceyMusgraves came by for the record attempt (held in support of the exhibit "Kacey Musgraves: All Of The Colors"), and accepted the award on the Museum's behalf. pic.twitter.com/qB40Aty52U — Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) October 23, 2019

“We now hold the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title with Kacey Musgraves for the largest display of coloring pages! @KaceyMusgraves came by for the record attempt (held in support of the exhibit Kacey Musgraves: All Of The Colors), and accepted the award on the Museum’s behalf,” the Country Music Hall of Fame tweeted.

Musgraves is currently in Nashville picking up records and prepping for her sold-out show at the Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (Oct. 25).



