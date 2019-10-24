Brett Young Welcomes His First Daughter, Presley Elizabeth

Doesn’t it feel like yesterday that Brett Young and his very pregnant wife Taylor were walking the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards?

Time flies, am I right?

Because Young just shared the big news that his little girl Presley Elizabeth Young (8 lbs., 2 oz.) has arrived. She was born on Monday (Oct. 21).

“We have wanted this for so long and never could we have dreamed of something so beautiful and life-changing,” the couple shared in a story from People.

“She is perfect and we are forever better because she was given to us.”

Young also shared a picture (and a deep, deep well of emotions) on Instagram.

“Taylor, my wife. You are a superhero. Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more,” Young wrote to his wife.

Then, for Presley, he wrote, “My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect. I am so head over heels in love with you I can’t even explain it. My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible. You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you. I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world. (Side note, no boys til you’re 30).”

One of Young’s very first hit songs, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” will make the perfect lullaby for Presley.



