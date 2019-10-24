Keith Urban Took the Long Way to “Coming Home”

The coolest thing about attending a celebration of Keith Urban’s latest hit is the near certainty that you’ll be treated to a live performance of the song being honored. And so it was Wednesday (Oct, 23) as a crowd gathered at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville to toast Urban’s “Coming Home,” his 2018 pairing with pop singer Julia Michaels.

After Urban posed for pictures with the record label, publishing and managerial folks involved in propelling the song up the charts, he took the stage in the Hutton’s Analog showroom and accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, crooned the song by himself (although Michaels stood nearby) and explained its complex origins.

