Luke Bryan Is What We All Want Tonight

His new song “What She Wants Tonight” is out, and it’s all about his hands on her body. And I feel that. I mean, yes, he can be the party anthem kind of guy, but with this song, he’s reminding everyone that he can also be the sexiest guy in the room.

“I have wanted to get together with this group of writers for a long time. We came up with some really infectious hooks for this song and I think women listeners are going to like that the girl in the song controls the dynamic of the situation,” Bryan said. “I’ve been wanting to get a big rocking tempo out for some time and this is certainly it.”

Bryan wrote the song — which will be the second song from his upcoming studio album — with Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite. And the smoking hot video was directed by Michael Monaco.