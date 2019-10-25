TV SNEAK PEEK: DCC: Making the Team Season Finale: Who Will Make the Final Cut? The Journey Ends Tonight... Who Will Be Left Standing? by Samantha Stephens 47m ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> The time has finally come to learn who will be your brand-new 2019-2020 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. We cannot believe that the season 14 finale of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team airs tonight (Oct. 25). What an amazing season it’s been for Kelli, Judy and the entire training camp of talented hopefuls. But it ain’t ever yet…we’ve still got tonight to make it through one final night of training camp. Thirty-seven talented and deserving ladies remain. Who will be cut? Or will there be another cut, Kelli? You’re throwing us off a bit saying, “I’ve been saying 36 people on this team for ten weeks now…” What is going to happen, you guys?! And why are both Meredith and Lily going into the office?! Get the wine ready, we’re gonna need it. The season 14 finale ofDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team kicks off tonight, Oct. 25, at 9 PM/8 CT on CMT. Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.