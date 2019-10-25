SNEAK PEEK: DCC: Making the Team Season Finale: Who Will Make the Final Cut?

</noscript> </div>

We cannot believe that the season 14 finale of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team airs tonight (Oct. 25).

What an amazing season it’s been for Kelli, Judy and the entire training camp of talented hopefuls. But it ain’t ever yet…we’ve still got tonight to make it through one final night of training camp.

Thirty-seven talented and deserving ladies remain. Who will be cut? Or will there be another cut, Kelli? You’re throwing us off a bit saying, “I’ve been saying 36 people on this team for ten weeks now…”

What is going to happen, you guys?! And why are both Meredith and Lily going into the office?! Get the wine ready, we’re gonna need it.

The season 14 finale ofDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team kicks off tonight, Oct. 25, at 9 PM/8 CT on CMT.