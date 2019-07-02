ICYMI: Ned LeDoux’ Toddler Dies in Tragic Accident

Country singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux’s two-year-old daughter, Haven, has died after a choking accident at the family home, according to a post on LeDoux’s Facebook account.

Haven had just turned two about six months ago.

“It with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home. The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time,” the post said.

Further reports say that paramedics were called to the family’s northeast Kansas home right away but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

LeDoux is the son of the late country singer and rodeo star, Chris LeDoux, who had a loyal fan in Garth Brooks. You might recall the shout-out to “worn-out tapes of Chris LeDoux” from Brooks’ 1989 debut single “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old).” Brooks also played tribute to his favorite singer of cowboy songs with “Good Ride Cowboy,” which he recorded in 2005 shortly after the Chris LeDoux died. The last line — I bet he crossed that river Jordan with St. Peter on the other side, singing good ride cowboy, good ride — was his way of picturing what happens when rodeo stars get to heaven.

LeDoux and his wife Morgan live in the Flint Hills of north east Kansas, with their older son Bronson.

Ned made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in 2017, and one of his most recent releases is his uptempo “Old Fashioned,” all about his old-fashioned ways.



