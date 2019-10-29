Nick Wayne Sees His New Video as Soulful, Different … and Hysterical

Nick Wayne likes to blend the blues with country and soul, yet there’s another unexpected musical element at play in his newest video, “’Til the Wine’s All Gone.” Take a look at the brand new video, then read our exclusive Q&A below the player.

CMT: What do you remember most about shooting this video?

NW: Just having fun really… not being too serious and laughing at what we’re doing. It’s easy to do when you have Preston Leatherman directing.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The song really has a life of its own with how soulful and different it is. So we just wanted to do something funny with it to shed new life on it. So we went with just straight ’80s and ’90s R&B corny music video shots.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I’m looked at as a very serious person and a very serious artist which is not a wrong observation. But after you get to know me you realize I don’t take myself too seriously and that’s what we wanted to convey in this video.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Hysterical. My girlfriend Hannah Ellis and I laughed out loud when we saw the first cut. I thought Preston captured what it felt like on set.

Writers: Nick Wayne, Justin Ebach; Director: Preston Leatherman