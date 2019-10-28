Music

Reba’s Read My Mind Turns 25

First-Ever Vinyl Release, CD Reissue Planned
by 6h ago

If you’ve been wanting to hear “Why Haven’t I Hear From You” on vinyl, then somebody’s been reading your mind.

To mark the 25th anniversary of her triple-platinum album, Read My Mind, the singer is contributing liner notes to a CD reissue and the first-ever vinyl pressing of the project, set for a December 6 release.

