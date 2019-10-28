Reba’s Read My Mind Turns 25

by
If you’ve been wanting to hear “Why Haven’t I Hear From You” on vinyl, then somebody’s been reading your mind.
To mark the 25th anniversary of her triple-platinum album,
Read My Mind, the singer is contributing liner notes to a CD reissue and the first-ever vinyl pressing of the project, set for a December 6 release.
“I love every single song on this album, and I am so proud that all these years later my fans still want to hear them in our live shows,” Reba writes. “A lot of the songs on this record have become career-defining songs for me. I can’t imagine doing a show now without the crowd singing along to ‘Why Haven’t I Heard From You.’
“There were also songs on this record, like the AIDS message song ‘She Thinks His Name Was John,’ that went beyond entertainment and hopefully affected some hearts and minds with a story that no one was talking about at the time. I am very proud to have been able to be the conduit for these incredible songs.”
The record was also a launching pad for many firsts for Reba, including her New York Times best-selling autobiography, Reba: My Story, as well as her first-ever NBC Television concert special, filmed while she toured more than 60 dates across the United States and Canada.
Read My Mind will be released in several expanded anniversary editions with a new bonus track, a live performance of “And Still,” complete with Reba’s humorous story of filming the video in Guatemala.
Read My Mind, which Reba co-produced with Tony Brown, will be available on both standard black vinyl and as a limited edition color pressing on white vinyl, available exclusively at Reba.com.
The 25th edition of the album will also be released digitally and available on CD for the first time in 12 years.