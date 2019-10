It's Time for One Last Trivia... Did You Catch the Finale?

We know, we know…it’s so hard to believe that season fourteen of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team has come to an end.

But it ain’t quite over yet! We still have one last edition of DCC: Making the Team trivia. Did you catch the amazing finale? Then join us in congratulating the brand-new squad and try your hand at trivia.

Have a wonderful season, ladies!