Music

How Garth Brooks’ Youngest Daughter Has an Old Soul

Adulting Looks Good on Allie Colleen
by 1h ago

The youngest of Garth Brooks’ three daughters isn’t exactly a baby anymore. But in a lot of ways, the baby of the family forever remains the baby of the family, no matter how grown up she is.

And at 23, Allie Colleen is adulting in the very best way: she’s writing songs about it.

