Music How Garth Brooks’ Youngest Daughter Has an Old Soul Adulting Looks Good on Allie Colleen by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago The youngest of Garth Brooks’ three daughters isn’t exactly a baby anymore. But in a lot of ways, the baby of the family forever remains the baby of the family, no matter how grown up she is. And at 23, Allie Colleen is adulting in the very best way: she’s writing songs about it. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Her brand new ballad “Along The Way” is all about self discovery that happens as you get a little older and a little wiser. “I wanted to share with listeners a few of the reasons why I chose to release ’Along The Way’ and why the song means so much to me,” Allie Colleen said in a press release. She wrote the song with Steven McMorran, and she shares that it’s about what happens when you love someone with an old soul and a gypsy way of life, and saying yes to the unknowns and focusing on the one thing that brings you together: love. With five upcoming tour stops in Nashville, it’s likely that her father will be at at least one or two. He’ll be the Stage Dad in the back beaming with pride. View this post on Instagram So honored to have been in such an amazing round last night with Mrs. Deana Carter, Mrs.Matraca Berg, and Mrs.Krystal Keith benefiting the Keith Edmonds Foundation A post shared by Allie Colleen (@alliecolleenmusic) on Oct 26, 2019 at 11:22am PDT She recently had the honor of performing with some of Nashville’s finest voices — Deana Carter, Matraca Berg and Krystal Keith — at a benefit for the Keith Edmonds Foundation, a not-for-profit that helps child abuse victims overcome, survive, and ultimately, thrive. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro