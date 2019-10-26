How Garth Brooks’ Youngest Daughter Has an Old Soul

</noscript> </div>

“I wanted to share with listeners a few of the reasons why I chose to release ’Along The Way’ and why the song means so much to me,” Allie Colleen said in a press release.

She wrote the song with Steven McMorran, and she shares that it’s about what happens when you love someone with an old soul and a gypsy way of life, and saying yes to the unknowns and focusing on the one thing that brings you together: love.

With five upcoming tour stops in Nashville, it’s likely that her father will be at at least one or two. He’ll be the Stage Dad in the back beaming with pride.

She recently had the honor of performing with some of Nashville’s finest voices — Deana Carter, Matraca Berg and Krystal Keith — at a benefit for the Keith Edmonds Foundation, a not-for-profit that helps child abuse victims overcome, survive, and ultimately, thrive.