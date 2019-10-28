LISTEN: Carrie Underwood on “Drinking Alone”

</noscript> </div>

That’s what I have on repeat today (Oct. 29) now that the news has spread that Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone” is her next single. She penned the track from her Cry Pretty album with Brett James and David Garcia.

It’s a moody ballad, and to be honest, I think it might be one of her very best moody ballads. All about how drownin’ the pain is better with somebody else who’s got problems, because misery loves company and tonight all she needs is a stranger.