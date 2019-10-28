Music LISTEN: Carrie Underwood on “Drinking Alone” Misery Loves Company, So Why Not Stay Until They Make You Go Home? by Alison Bonaguro 38m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Yes. Yes, we should. We should all be drinking alone together. That’s what I have on repeat today (Oct. 29) now that the news has spread that Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone” is her next single. She penned the track from her Cry Pretty album with Brett James and David Garcia. It’s a moody ballad, and to be honest, I think it might be one of her very best moody ballads. All about how drownin’ the pain is better with somebody else who’s got problems, because misery loves company and tonight all she needs is a stranger. View this post on Instagram Download or stream Carrie’s new single, #DrinkingAlone now! https://strm.to/DrinkingAlone -TeamCU A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 28, 2019 at 4:05pm PDT Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro