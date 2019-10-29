Music

Justin Moore: Late Nights, Longnecks, and Looking Back

If you’ve heard Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink,” then you already know that he’s always down for a good time. That spirit carries over into his newest album, Late Nights and Longnecks.

“Five albums in, I had the most fun recording this album that I’ve ever had,” Moore tells CMT Hot 20 Countdown. “I believe it’s my best album to date. I think that’s pretty special to be able to say that and actually believe that.”

In this exclusive interview, the Arkansas entertainer talks about his songwriting process, the inspiration he gets from his family, and the mission behind his latest No. 1 hit, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.”

CMT: Let’s start by going back 10 years since your debut album. Does it feel like 10 years has passed?

JM: At times it does. And at times you feel like, “My goodness, where did that decade go?” It’s one of the things I’m probably most proud of about my career. The album came out 10 years ago, I believe in August if I’m not mistaken. So we’ve been doing this in this capacity now for… when you talk about radio tour and all that, for 12 years, from when I signed a record deal. To still be here talking to you this long after is something I’m proud of. Yeah, it’s wild, man. It really is.

