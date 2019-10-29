Justin Moore: Late Nights, Longnecks, and Looking Back

</noscript> </div>

Yeah. I’ve made some bad decisions and we’ve gone the wrong route some of the time. But apparently we’ve made enough of the right decisions over the course of our career to still be here. I tell people all the time, the coolest thing about it to me is I’m still getting to walk on stage and play music for people and they’re still showing up. I don’t know what to attribute that to, but I’m certainly thankful for it.

Would the Justin Moore of today recognize the 25-year-old?

No, we were just reliving some of those stories before we came out here to talk to you. It’s amazing I’m still alive, much less still doing this successfully. Obviously a lot of things have changed. I’ve been married now for 12 years and have four little kids, so that certainly changes your perspective on life. And anything that we do with our personal lives affects our artistry and songwriting. So things have definitely slowed down a bit for sure. But it’s a good thing.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Do you still have those late nights?

Oh yeah, it just takes a little longer in the morning now to recover from those late nights and longnecks than it used to. And there’s a few less of those late nights and longnecks than there used to be. But as it pertains to this album, we recorded and wrote this album like we did back then. You know, my first couple of albums, I was living in Nashville. My producer and I didn’t have kids at the time. We were single and we would pop down to the beach, which is about six-and-a-half, seven-hour drive from here in Nashville and rent a motel — not a hotel, a motel — and drink beer all day and write songs.

Most of the material on my first two albums came from those type of trips. We even recorded a lot of the vocals down there in a little hole-in-the-wall studio in Destin. And so fast forward to now. My wife and I have had a place down there for a while and I said, “Man, I really want to make the most traditional country album I’ve ever made. Why don’t we get four, five, or six of our best buddies that we like to write songs with and go stay at my house and do it like as a retreat?” And that’s what we did. So there were a few late nights and longnecks in order to write this album, but that was all for work purposes.

