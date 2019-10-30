Chris Janson: Sometimes Song Titles Just Roll Out

</noscript> </div>

It’s an important thing to me. A long time ago, at my first video shoot — my very first one that nobody even really knows about … I just didn’t have the right team around me. Nobody was letting me be myself. Nobody understood who I was and what I was about. And so I didn’t get to do it the way I wanted. I said from that point on, if I ever have another record deal — which, thank God I do — but if I ever had another record deal or I ever get to do music the way I want to do it, the way I moved to Nashville to do it, I’m gonna do it my way or I’m not gonna do it at all.

And so every video from there on out, that’s been my mainstay feature — my family’s gonna be in it. You know, I do music. I don’t care about acting or anything. So I’m not gonna put my arms around some other woman. I’m not gonna even look at another woman. And my wife is smokin’ hot, too. She looks good in a video. Not to mention she’s my hot wife. That’s just the way I do it. That’s the most comfortable and it’s the most real. I think that people identify with me like they identify with so many others, because they’re real people. I just keep it real. I keep my family close to me at all times.



It's such a fun, summery song, but what was the video shoot like? I was cold, man! It looks warm because we had the top down on the Jeep and all that kind of thing. And I was doing everything I could to roll my sleeves up. I mean, it was not easy. When I'm in the field singing, looking at the camera and I get that big, beautiful shot behind me, it's like, "I'm so happy la, la, la…." I was miserable! It was awful. It was 17 degrees with a north wind. But it's OK because it's good. That was the day that we all agreed to do it, and that was one of the only days with sun that week. So you just gotta make things work. People say you gotta make hay when the sun shines. Literally, we had to make a video when the sun shined. And I mean, "Good Vibes." You can't really get in a bad mood over that.




