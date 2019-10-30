Music

Chris Janson: Sometimes Song Titles Just Roll Out

“Good Vibes” Singer Chats With CMT Hot 20 Countdown
The power of positive thinking is paying off for Chris Janson, who’s scored a No. 1 hit this month with “Good Vibes,” an upbeat anthem he wrote with Zach Crowell and Ashley Gorley.

“At the time we wrote ‘Good Vibes,’ we had no plans or preparation for writing a new album or releasing a new album or any kind of date set,” Janson tells CMT Hot 20 Countdown. “That song just happened to spur a bunch of creativity. … So I wrote like 40 other songs, we picked 11, and made a new album.”

That new album, Real Friends, dropped just a few days after the chart-topping success of “Good Vibes.” Here, Janson explains why he spent more time focused on songwriting for this project, why he casts his wife in all his videos, and how that sunny day in the music video is just a bit deceiving.

