Kane Brown: Thanking Heaven for Little Girl Kingsley Rose

And Baby Makes Three for Brown and His Wife Katelyn

Somewhere in Nashville on Tuesday (Oct. 29), a father was born.

That’s when Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn welcomed Kingsley Rose to the Brown family. This is their first child, and it sounds like mom and dad are already proud parents, showing off the first official family photo on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

“KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!,” Brown wrote. Katelyn hasn’t posted about the bundle of joy — yet — but her last social media post about a week ago had her commenting that, yes, she was still pregnant.

We think it’s probably safe to say that this baby girl is already so, so loved. Remember back in August when Jason and Brittany Aldean threw the expectant parents a baby shower at the Graystone Quarry just south of Nashville? If that’s any indication of how she’ll be welcomed, Kingsley Rose is one lucky little lady.