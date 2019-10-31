TV

Nashville Squares Sneak Peek: Brad Pitt’s Nude Scandal Resurfaces

The show's premiere will get down and dirty straight off the bat on November 1.
If Brad Pitt thought that two decades of separation from a 1997 scandal that found nude photos of him plastered to the pages of Playgirl meant that he could finally breathe easy, he’d be wise to stay away from the premiere of Nashville Squares.

