Miranda Lambert’s Closet Is Your New Favorite Store

MuttNation Charity Auction: As If You Need Another Reason to Shop

A few years ago, I spent an obscene amount of money on the vintage boots Miranda Lambert wore in her “Vice” video.

And at the time, my money didn’t even go to a good cause.

So now that she is opening her closet to her friends and fans, and giving the proceeds to her nonprofit MuttNation Foundation for shelter pets, well, that’s all the rationale we need to shop again.

“I know it’s Halloween, but this is all treat and no trick,” Lambert said. “It’s just a great way for everyone to have fun while helping animals.”

Miranda’s Closet eBay Charity Auction starts on Thursday (Oct. 31) at 5pm PT and continues through November 17. There will be more that 425 items, with everything from street-worn to stage-worn clothing, footwear, jewelry, and accessories. And if you’re the winning bidder, you will get a Letter of Authenticity along with your item.

Click here to start shopping once the auction is live.