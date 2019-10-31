These Four Country Stars Think Brad Paisley Is Special

Brad Paisley put together a whopper of a guest list for his upcoming hour-long TV show, airing this winter. Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, and Carrie Underwood are all confirmed to appear in Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, on Tuesday, December 3, on ABC.

Paisley served as host and executive producer for the special, which was filmed in Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium. Other guests include Chris Harrison of The Bachelor, Hootie & the Blowfish, and football player and fellow pitchman Peyton Manning.



