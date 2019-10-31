Scary Carrie, Garth’s Ghost Story, and 13 Other Spooky Songs

VIDEO
“Phantom 309” (Red Sovine, 1967)
This isn’t a song, properly speaking, since Sovine speaks rather than sings the lyrics. Here, the hitchhiker is real, but the trucker, Big Joe, who picks him up in the rig he calls “Phantom 309,” turns out to be a bit vaporous. The folks at the truck stop will tell you why.
“The Long Black Veil” (Lefty Frizzell, 1959; Rosanne Cash, 2015)
A chilling classic in which a man goes to the gallows for a murder he didn’t commit rather than reveal he was in flagrante delicto with his best friend’s wife. Although she watched the hanging and “shed not a tear,” the eerie part is this: “Sometimes at night when the cold wind moans/In a long black veil she cries o’er my bones.”
Creepier still, if we’re to believe the lyrics, the man who’s buried is the only other one who knows of her nocturnal visits. Besides Frizzell, an insane number of other artists have recorded the song, including Joan Baez,the Band, the Dave Matthews Band, Johnny Cash, Tommy Cash and Rosanne Cash, the Chieftains and, yes, Barry White (as an instrumental). While the lady in black may not be a certified ghost, I’m sure as hell not going to trick-or-treat her.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Bringing Mary Home” (The Country Gentlemen, 1965)
“She must have been so frightened, all alone there in the night/There was something strange about her, and her face was deathly white/She sat so pale and quiet in the back seat all alone/I never will forget the night I took Mary home.” In folk music scholarship, “Bringing Mary Home” belongs to the category called “the vanishing hitchhiker.”
But on a personal level, it’s virtually impossible to sing these lyrics without getting a lump in your throat. The teller of the story explains how he picked up this “little girl” on a lonely road at night and took her to “the driveway where she told me to go.” You’ll have to listen to the song to get the rest of the story.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“It’s Me Again, Margaret” (Ray Stevens, 1985)
Pity the poor stalker. His life is infinitely more risky now that everyone has caller ID. It’s hard to imagine a more politically incorrect foray into humor than this heavy-breather is. That makes it scarier in its own way than all your ghosts and goblins. Understandably, it was not one of his works cited when Stevens was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Stevens can’t shoulder all the blame for this clinker. It was written by the late Paul Craft, a member of the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Scarlet Ribbons (for Her Hair)” (The Browns, 1960)
In 1952, Harry Belafonte recorded this story of a little girl who miraculously gets the hair ribbons she longs for. But his recording was never released as a single. The Browns — Maxine, Jim Ed and Bonnie — still riding high on the mammoth crossover success of their 1959 hit, “The Three Bells,” followed it with “Scarlet Ribbons.” Their single went to No. 7.
“All the stores were closed and shuttered/All the streets were dark and bare/In our town, no scarlet ribbons/Scarlet ribbons for her hair.” Could this have been the inspiration for Amazon, which delivers anything any time?
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
“Riders in the Sky (a Cowboy Legend)” (Vaughn Monroe, 1949)
Now generally referred to as “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” this tale of encountering a phantom herd of cattle was a crossover hit for the mellifluous Monroe, who rode it all the way to No. 1 on the pop chart and to No. 2 on the country listings. Folksinger and actor Burl Ives charted it a week after Monroe and saw his take rise to No. 8 country. In 1973, Roy Clark had a No. 27 with the song, and Johnny Cash scored a No. 2 in 1979.
The “old cowboy” who witnesses this celestial miracle is told he must change his ways or else spend eternity “tryin’ to catch the devil’s herd across the endless skies.” Spike Jones, the Weird Al Yankovic of his day, had some fun with the lyrics. In his version, when he gets to the line that describes the spectral trail riders — “their faces gaunt, their eyes were blurred, their shirts all wet with sweat” — you hear a voice intoning, “Don’t be half safe,” an instantly recognizable riff on the then-popular deodorant slogan, “Don’t be half safe — use Arrid to be sure.”
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Wait! Did you hear that? Someone’s at the door. Who could it be on a foul night like this?
Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.