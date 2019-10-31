Scary Carrie, Garth’s Ghost Story, and 13 Other Spooky Songs

</noscript> </div>

“The Beaches of Cheyenne” (Garth Brooks, 1995)

What’s with these damn rodeo types, anyway? Have they learned nothing from “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” and “Amarillo By Morning”? Jeez! Some people! Here this young couple is living an idyllic life in California and facing a sunny future when the guy sneaks off to Wyoming to take on a bull “no man could ride.” You can guess how that turned out.

After trashing their house in her grief over her lover’s death, she walks out and is never seen again. And that’s where the ghost story starts: “They say she just went crazy screamin’ out his name/She ran out into the ocean and to this day they claim/That if you go down by the water you’ll see her footprints in the sand/’Cause every night she walks the beaches of Cheyenne.”

“Midnight in Montgomery” (Alan Jackson, 1992)

No one else in country music matches the ghostly aura of Hank Williams, who died in the back of his Cadillac at the age of 29 on his way to a concert. His funeral in his adopted hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, drew an estimated crowd of between 15,000 and 25,000 mourners and curiosity seekers before he was laid to rest in the city’s Oakwood Annex Cemetery. That’s the site at which the singer of this song stops by to pay his respects.

He’s on his way to play “a big New Year’s Eve show,” just as Williams was when he died. As he stands by Williams’ grave, “a drunk man in a cowboy hat took me by surprise/ Wearin’ shiny boots, a Nudie suit and haunted, haunted eyes/He said, ’Friend, it’s good to see you, it’s nice to know you care”/Then the wind picked up and he was gone, was he every really there.” For another Hank encounter, see “The Ride” below.

