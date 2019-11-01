Some Pretty Perfect Writers Make Up This Imperfect Circle

If you’ve been wondering just how country the new Hootie & the Blowfish album would be, judging by the long list of Nashville songwriters, it’s probably safe to assume: very country.

The band — formerly the pop/rock Gods who ruled the radio in the 90s — has just released a brand new album called Imperfect Circle.

It obviously leans more country because of the frontman Darius Rucker, who took a break from the band in 2008 to release an extremely well-received batch of country music on his own.

But today (Nov. 1), the band is back together with 13 songs from their own pens, plus those of country stalwarts Chris Stapleton, Eric Paslay, Jim Beavers, Frank Rogers, John King, Adam Doleac and more. And Americana artist Lucie Silvas even stepped in to share her vocals on “Wildfire Love.”

“We’ve been playing together for thirty-something years and for us to be here and to be doing this tour, to be making a record, it just seems like Imperfect Circle was perfect,” Rucker said of his reunion with Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld.

Occasionally, Rucker still collaborates with other country artists. Like he did with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan on Charles Kelley on this cover of Drivin N Cryin’s “Straight To Hell” from 1989.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



