LISTEN: Kane Brown Puts Everything Into “For My Daughter”

Early on Friday morning (Nov. 1), Kane Brown released “For My Daughter,” just three days after his wife Katelyn gave birth to their baby girl Kingsley Rose.

Brown collaborated with Chase McGill and Tom Douglas to write this tender ballad about the special bond between fathers and daughters, and it sounds like Brown poured everything he had into the vocals.

Which is what Brown had told Douglas what he was looking for.

“Kane came into the co-write and had recently found out that he and his wife were expecting,” Douglas told me about the day they wrote the song. “Chase McGill and I literally wrote as Kane poured out his hopes and dreams for his relationship with his daughter.”

“I love the line about someone to keep you from getting a tattoo. Coming from Kane,” he added, “that is funny!”

FULL LYRICS:



Someone to play catch with out in the backyard

To pick up the pieces of your first broken heart

Someone to say slow down when you turn sixteen

Yeah, I grew up without a dad, I’m gonna be the best one I can be

Someone to scare the monsters, when it’s dark in your room

Someone to put their foot down when you want a tattoo

And not just say I love you, but show you what it means

Yeah, I grew up without a dad, I’m gonna be the best one I can be

They say dads are supposed to shape you and in a way I guess mine did

I knew what I wouldn’t do if I ever had a kid

They say history repeats itself

Well, I guess that’s up to me

I grew up without a dad, I’m gonna be the best one I can be

Someone to let you fall down and teach you how to get back up

Teach you how to be sweet like mamma and how to be tough

Yeah, I’ll never be perfect, but sure as those lines are pink

Yeah, I grew up without a dad, I’m gonna be the best one I can be

They say dads are supposed to shape you and in a way I guess mine did

I knew what I wouldn’t do if I ever had a kid

They say history repeats itself

Well, I guess that’s up to me

I grew up without a dad, I’m gonna be the best one I can be