Music LISTEN: Kane Brown Puts Everything Into "For My Daughter" "I Knew What I Wouldn't Do If I Ever Had a Kid," He Tells Kingsley by Alison Bonaguro 7m ago This song is everything. Because Kane Brown grew up with nothing. Early on Friday morning (Nov. 1), Kane Brown released "For My Daughter," just three days after his wife Katelyn gave birth to their baby girl Kingsley Rose. Brown collaborated with Chase McGill and Tom Douglas to write this tender ballad about the special bond between fathers and daughters, and it sounds like Brown poured everything he had into the vocals. Which is what Brown had told Douglas what he was looking for. "Kane came into the co-write and had recently found out that he and his wife were expecting," Douglas told me about the day they wrote the song. "Chase McGill and I literally wrote as Kane poured out his hopes and dreams for his relationship with his daughter." "I love the line about someone to keep you from getting a tattoo. Coming from Kane," he added, "that is funny!" FULL LYRICS: Someone to play catch with out in the backyard To pick up the pieces of your first broken heart Someone to say slow down when you turn sixteen Yeah, I grew up without a dad, I'm gonna be the best one I can be Someone to scare the monsters, when it's dark in your room Someone to put their foot down when you want a tattoo And not just say I love you, but show you what it means Yeah, I grew up without a dad, I'm gonna be the best one I can be They say dads are supposed to shape you and in a way I guess mine did I knew what I wouldn't do if I ever had a kid They say history repeats itself Well, I guess that's up to me I grew up without a dad, I'm gonna be the best one I can be Someone to let you fall down and teach you how to get back up Teach you how to be sweet like mamma and how to be tough Yeah, I'll never be perfect, but sure as those lines are pink Yeah, I grew up without a dad, I'm gonna be the best one I can be They say dads are supposed to shape you and in a way I guess mine did I knew what I wouldn't do if I ever had a kid They say history repeats itself Well, I guess that's up to me I grew up without a dad, I'm gonna be the best one I can be