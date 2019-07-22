Carrie Underwood’s Band Leader: Bittersweet About the End of the Tour

"Everyone Is Spectacular Out Here," Mark Childers Says

Mark Childers is a lot of things. He is, according to his social media bio,

Ivey’s Husband, Leona and Ava’s Dad, Bass Player, and Musical Director for Carrie Underwood.

But when he posted on Thursday (Oct. 31) after Underwood’s Cry Pretty show in Detroit was over, he was also all of us. And by us, I mean every single one of Underwood’s fans who went to the shows and loved every minute.

“It’s the last show and although it’s a little sad, I’m thankful to be a part of this incredible #cryprettytour360,” he wrote. “Sharing the stage with @ggoodwin @chadjeffers @edeasonofficial @sasheriff @mattreviere @jordancolelawson @sydperryky and @carrieunderwood is nothing less than awe-inspiring! These people give their all every night and do it at the highest level! I’ll miss this tour! The biggest shout out goes to my wife and our two girls. @iveychilders worked harder than I did while I was gone and kept it all together. She made it look easy and we all know it’s not!”

(He is definitely very good about sharing his love for his wife on Instagram, like when he just casually took a video of her singing along to Steve Wariner’s “Some Fools Never Learn.”)

At the end of his tour reflections, Childers added, “Much love to our crew and management team. Everyone is spectacular out here and can’t wait for the next!”

Childers is also out there gunning for his boss to take home the big prize at the end of the night at this year’s CMA Awards on Nov. 13.