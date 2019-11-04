Brett Young Plots The Chapters Tour

In case you didn’t know, Brett Young will be headlining a tour in 2020, starting on January 30, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The tour will make its way through New York City, the Midwest and the West Coast before concluding in Canada in May. His hit singles include “Sleep Without You,” “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Like I Loved You,” “Mercy,” and “Here Tonight.” His newest single is “Catch.”

“I’m so excited about The Chapters Tour for so many reasons,” Young said. “Being in a position to continue to headline even bigger shows is an honor and humbling, and I can’t wait to show our fans what we’ve been working on for them. They’re definitely in for some surprises!”

The Chapters Tour Dates: January 30: Knoxville, Tennessee (Knoxville Civic Auditorium) January 31: Toledo, Ohio (Stranahan Theater) February 1: New York, New York (Hammerstein Ballroom) February 6: Evansville, Indiana (Old National Events Plaza) February 7: St. Louis, Missouri (Stifel Theatre) February 8: Nashville, Indiana (Brown County Music Center) February 14: Manchester, New Hampshire (SNHU Arena) February 15: Newark, Delaware (Bob Carpenter Center) February 27: Omaha, Nebraska (Orpheum Theatre) February 28: Mankato, Minnesota (Mankato Civic Center) February 29: Brookings, South Dakota (Swiftel Center) March 26: Little Rock, Arkansas (Robinson Performance Hall ) March 27: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (The Criterion) April 16: Chattanooga, Tennessee (Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium) April 17: Columbia, South Carolina (Township Auditorium) April 18: Charlottesville, VA (Sprint Pavilion) April 25: Las Vegas, Nevada (Red Rock Casino Resort Spa) April 26: Bakersfield, Califoria (Mechanics Bank Theater) May 1: San Luis Obispo, California (Avila Beach Resort) May 4: Salt Lake City, Utah (The Union) May 7: Edmonton, Alberta (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium) May 8: Calgary, Alberta (Grey Eagle Event Centre) May 9: Abbotsford, British Columbia (Abbotsford Centre)




