Brett Young Plots The Chapters Tour

In case you didn’t know, Brett Young will be headlining a tour in 2020, starting on January 30, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The tour will make its way through New York City, the Midwest and the West Coast before concluding in Canada in May. His hit singles include “Sleep Without You,” “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Like I Loved You,” “Mercy,” and “Here Tonight.” His newest single is “Catch.”
“I’m so excited about The Chapters Tour for so many reasons,” Young said. “Being in a position to continue to headline even bigger shows is an honor and humbling, and I can’t wait to show our fans what we’ve been working on for them. They’re definitely in for some surprises!”