CMT on Tour: Michael Ray Heads to Georgia, NYC, Detroit, and More

Don’t let this year’s CMT on Tour with Michael Ray be the one that got away.

Ray will resume CMT on Tour on November 23 at the Crazy Bull in Macon, Georgia. That’s followed by December dates in Detroit and New York City, as well as Sayreville, New Jersey, and Clifton Park, New York. (Get details.)

What a headliner Michael Ray has become as he leads fellow entertainers Jimmie Allen and Walker County in CMT on Tour this fall. Besides his Hollywood good looks and mesmerizing vocals, Ray brings to the stage a dazzling hit list that includes “Kiss You in the Morning” and “One That Got Away,” as well as such crowd-pleasers as “Real Men Love Jesus,” “Think a Little Less,” “Get to You” and his current and heartbreaking “Her World or Mine.”

“I’m so honored to be headlining CMT on Tour,” Ray says. “I’ve noticed that after the CMT tour, you can see the trajectory of the year ahead, and many of the artists who have participated in the past end up having one of the best years of their careers. I think CMT has a great way of putting a package together that really sets up artists for the next chapter.”

Ray was born and grew up in Eustis, Florida, where his paternal grandfather, Amos, taught him to play guitar and, as it’s turned out, provided his name as the title for Ray’s newest album. After high school, Ray formed a band that played local gigs. The reaction of his audiences inspired Ray to record and release his own self-titled album in 2010 and eventually move to Nashville.



On the talent show The Next: Fame is at Your Doorstep, Ray was mentored by Big & Rich’s John Rich. After winning that contest, Ray was signed to Atlantic Records. It also helped him score his first success as a songwriter by co-writing with Rich the 2015 Big & Rich single, “Run Away With You.”

On Oct. 6 of this year, Ray achieved fame of another sort when he married fellow country artist Carly Pearce.



“Michael Ray is a proven road warrior who has developed an undeniable connection with his fans, and we’re thrilled to welcome him as headliner for this year’s tour,” said Leslie Fram, SVP, Music and Talent, CMT.

Created in 2002, CMT on Tour has a history of propelling rising artists towards headliner status. Past tour participants include such acts as: Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Randy Houser, Miranda Lambert, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, Brett Eldredge, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland, Keith Urban, Jake Owen and Kip Moore.