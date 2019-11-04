CMT on Tour: Michael Ray Heads to Georgia, NYC, Detroit, and More

Don’t let this year’s CMT on Tour with Michael Ray be the one that got away.

Ray will resume CMT on Tour on November 23 at the Crazy Bull in Macon, Georgia. That’s followed by December dates in Detroit and New York City, as well as Sayreville, New Jersey, and Clifton Park, New York. (Get details.)

What a headliner Michael Ray has become as he leads fellow entertainers Jimmie Allen and Walker County in CMT on Tour this fall. Besides his Hollywood good looks and mesmerizing vocals, Ray brings to the stage a dazzling hit list that includes “Kiss You in the Morning” and “One That Got Away,” as well as such crowd-pleasers as “Real Men Love Jesus,” “Think a Little Less,” “Get to You” and his current and heartbreaking “Her World or Mine.”