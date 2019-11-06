Blane Howard Makes Romantic “Promise to Love Her”

Rather than choosing a well-known wedding song for his nuptials, Arkansas native Blane Howard wrote one. Take a look at “Promise to Love Her,” then read our exclusive Q&A below the player.

CMT: What do you remember most about shooting this video?

BH: This song is so personal to my wife and me because I wrote it for her as a wedding gift, so what I remember most is getting to spend the day with her and sharing the moments with her.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This song tells the story written in the lyrics step by step, from asking her dad for her hand, to the proposal, wedding, and on into the future. It’s the visual story I always wanted to tell for this song.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope this video shows how much a true and great love affects our lives, and I hope it makes the fans want to fall in love and find that special someone to spend their life with, too.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

This song has taken me on an incredible journey. What started as a simple wedding gift to my wife, has turned into a song that now has over 40 million streams. Just seeing the story unfold in playback on the day of shooting, I knew it was going to be great, but seeing the finished product was better than I could have imagined.

Writers: Blane Howard, Jordan Reynolds; Director: Steve Jawn