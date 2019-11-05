Music

Old Dominion Get New No. 1 Album

Russell Dickerson Rises to Top at Radio
by 1h ago

We need a more capacious vessel than usual to contain our joy this week as both Billboard’s top country albums and country airplay charts have new champions.

Specifically, friends and neighbors, we allude to Old Dominion, whose self-titled collection alights on the No. 1 perch, and Russell “The Muscle” Dickerson, who boasts the week’s most-played song, “Every Little Thing.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.