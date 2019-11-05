Old Dominion Get New No. 1 Album

by
Edward Morris
1h ago
We need a more capacious vessel than usual to contain our joy this week as both
Billboard’s top country albums and country airplay charts have new champions.
Specifically, friends and neighbors, we allude to
Old Dominion, whose self-titled collection alights on the No. 1 perch, and Russell “The Muscle” Dickerson, who boasts the week’s most-played song, “Every Little Thing.”
This is the second time Old Dominion has had a No. 1 album debut, the first having been with Happy Endings in 2017. “Every Little Thing” is Dickerson’s third top-ranking single. It spent 48 weeks inching toward the summit.
We weep that there’s not more new material to report — only one album and one song. Toby Keith’s
Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years bows in at No. 20, and Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls” arrives at No. 59. Caroline Jones’ “Chasin’ Me” is back in action at No. 60.
The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You (last week’s No. 1), the eponymous Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me and Combs’ The Prequel EP.
Rounding out the Top 5 songs are Combs’ “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell’s “What Happens in a Small Town,” Chris Janson’s “Good Vibes” and Old Dominion’s “One Man Band.” Last week’s No. 1 song, Cole Swindell’s “Love You Too Late,” now languishes at No. 9.
