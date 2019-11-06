CMT Next Up Now, Volume 11

VIDEO
Writer: Stevenson Everett; Director: Eric A. Dodson
Influences: James Taylor, Garth Brooks, Eagles, Elvis Presley
From the Artist: “I wrote this song in a casino hotel room. It was a pretty terrible gig to be honest, but I was contracted to play 5 nights, 3 hours a night. The audience was there to gamble, not listen to a singer-songwriter. Every evening I’d leave the stage and head to my room with my guitar in hand, just ready to get away from it all.
“On one of these evenings, I called to check on the wife and kids back in Nashville. I told my wife it was nice to hear her voice on the phone, to which she replied, ‘Oh, I hate the sound of my voice on the phone.’ I just laughed and said, ‘I happen to love the sound of your voice on the phone.’ Over the course of the next few nights I wrote ‘Things You Hate, Things I Love.’”
Meg and Tyler, “Lover”
Writers: Meghan Linsey, Tyler Cain, Brad Stella; Director: Jeremy Ryan
Influences: Fleetwood Mac, Tim and Faith, Dr. John, Aretha Franklin, Dolly, Whitney Houston
From the Artist: “Lover” is about finding strength in vulnerability. It’s about being head over heels for someone, but also knowing your worth as a woman and asking for what you want. The video is really special because Tyler and I recently got engaged and I feel like it’s a perfect representation of our love and relationship.” – Meghan Linsey