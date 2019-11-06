CMT Next Up Now, Volume 11

</noscript> </div>

Influences: Keith Urban, Fleetwood Mac, Old Dominion



From the Artist: “It took a lot of planning to pull off a one-shot video that shares multiple scenes and insight to our story as a duo and couple. The video also includes love stories and relationships of several family and friends.

“Like James meeting my parents, the scene by the piano with frequent co-writer Bryan Austin. My best friend Mary Sarah, an alum of The Voice, with her love interest, and Porter Howell of the ‘90s country band, Little Texas. He met our manager Michelle Goble on a dating app. ‘Everybody’s Looking for Love’ tells the truth about everyone at some point or another, as it all comes down to love.” — Karli Chayne

“Wait for the big surprise at the end.” – James Sinclair

Stevenson Everett, “Things You Hate, Things You Love (acoustic)”

