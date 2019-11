CMT Next Up Now, Volume 11

Next Up Now brings together a variety of country music videos each week. Check out these artists and find out who their influences are — directly from the musicians themselves. Then come back each week to discover who you should be listening to next.

Cross Atlantic, “Everybody’s Looking For Love”



Writers: Karli Chayne & James Sinclair-Stott (Cross Atlantic), Derek George, Tim Owens; Director: Jon Karr

Influences: Keith Urban, Fleetwood Mac, Old Dominion



From the Artist: “It took a lot of planning to pull off a one-shot video that shares multiple scenes and insight to our story as a duo and couple. The video also includes love stories and relationships of several family and friends.

“Like James meeting my parents, the scene by the piano with frequent co-writer Bryan Austin. My best friend Mary Sarah, an alum of The Voice, with her love interest, and Porter Howell of the ‘90s country band, Little Texas. He met our manager Michelle Goble on a dating app. ‘Everybody’s Looking for Love’ tells the truth about everyone at some point or another, as it all comes down to love.” — Karli Chayne

“Wait for the big surprise at the end.” – James Sinclair

Stevenson Everett, “Things You Hate, Things You Love (acoustic)”



Writer: Stevenson Everett; Director: Eric A. Dodson

Influences: James Taylor, Garth Brooks, Eagles, Elvis Presley

From the Artist: “I wrote this song in a casino hotel room. It was a pretty terrible gig to be honest, but I was contracted to play 5 nights, 3 hours a night. The audience was there to gamble, not listen to a singer-songwriter. Every evening I’d leave the stage and head to my room with my guitar in hand, just ready to get away from it all.

“On one of these evenings, I called to check on the wife and kids back in Nashville. I told my wife it was nice to hear her voice on the phone, to which she replied, ‘Oh, I hate the sound of my voice on the phone.’ I just laughed and said, ‘I happen to love the sound of your voice on the phone.’ Over the course of the next few nights I wrote ‘Things You Hate, Things I Love.’”

Meg and Tyler, “Lover”

Writers: Meghan Linsey, Tyler Cain, Brad Stella; Director: Jeremy Ryan

Influences: Fleetwood Mac, Tim and Faith, Dr. John, Aretha Franklin, Dolly, Whitney Houston

From the Artist: “Lover” is about finding strength in vulnerability. It’s about being head over heels for someone, but also knowing your worth as a woman and asking for what you want. The video is really special because Tyler and I recently got engaged and I feel like it’s a perfect representation of our love and relationship.” – Meghan Linsey