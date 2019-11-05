Jimmie Allen Aims His “Best Shot” at CMT on Tour

“I’m a firm believer you create your own opportunities,” Jimmie Allen says, “and you do that by taking risks.” His willingness — even eagerness — to embrace new career experiences now finds him fully engaged with CMT on Tour, playing to enthusiastic crowds with headliner Michael Ray and the exciting new sister duo, Walker County. Get tour dates.

The Delaware native continues to ride high on the popularity of his debut single, “Best Shot.” It held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s country airplay charts for two weeks in a row, and its accompanying music video netted him a CMT Music Awards nomination for breakthrough video of the year.

