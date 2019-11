Carly Pearce will be sending a valentine to fans with her self-titled second album, arriving on February 14. The CMA Awards nominee for Best New Artist tells the BUILD series says, I wanted to save my self-titled album for when I really felt like I had found myself.

She adds, “That first record, I wrote before I had a record deal. So I was writing these songs out of a place of truly desperation and sadness, and searching for who I am, or who I was. And with this record … I found love, I found myself, I went through a lot of things, and I also am so thankful to fans because they gave my music a home.”



The first release from the project is “I Hope You’re Happy,” a duet with Lee Brice that she wrote with Luke Combs. She dedicated the album to her producer busbee, who died in September.

“This record is dedicated to my late producer busbee. It’s the last full record he made and one that I am so very proud of – Thank you for bringing these songs to life. I can’t wait to honor you and hear/see how people connect to what we created,” she said.

So bring the wine and enjoy every little thing about this interview from the BUILD series,where the newly-married artist talks about about her devotion to the Grand Ole Opry, her songwriting sessions for the album, and the country superstar she can get nerdy with about ’90s country duets.