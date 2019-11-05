Carly Pearce will be sending a valentine to fans with her self-titled second album, arriving on February 14. The CMA Awards nominee for Best New Artist tells the BUILD series says, I wanted to save my self-titled album for when I really felt like I had found myself.

She adds, “That first record, I wrote before I had a record deal. So I was writing these songs out of a place of truly desperation and sadness, and searching for who I am, or who I was. And with this record … I found love, I found myself, I went through a lot of things, and I also am so thankful to fans because they gave my music a home.”

