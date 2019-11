Dustin Lynch will enter the new decade with a headlining tour and an album named for his Tennessee hometown.

Lynch will release his fourth album, Tullahoma, on January 17, 2020, on Broken Bow Records. Two weeks later he’ll embark on the 2020 Stay Country Tour with “After a Few” singer Travis Denning opening most shows.



The project will offer his current single, “Good Girl,” as well as the three songs on the Ridin’ Roads EP. Lynch co-produced the album with Zach Crowell.

“It’s all about me and growing up in my hometown,” he says. “Every song on this album points to something that happened to me or my close friends and family, and that’s really cool. I’m very proud of where I’m from, and proud of this record because it will hopefully make my hometown a little more famous than it already is.”

A portion of each ticket sale will benefit The Cowboys and Angels Fund, established by Lynch in 2018 at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee with an intentional focus on children’s charities.



January 30: Detroit, Michigan (The Fillmore)

January 31: Troy, Ohio (Hobart Arena)

February 1: Athens, Ohio (Memorial Auditorium)

February 7: Norman, Oklahoma (Riverwind Casino)

February 8: San Antonio, Texas (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo) (Denning not on this date)

February 13: Madison, Wisconsin (The Sylvee)

February 14: Kansas City, Missouri (Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland)

February 15: Prior Lake, Minnesota (Mystic Lake Casino)

February 28: Bensalem, Pennsylvania (Parx Casino)

February 29: Verona, New York (Turning Stone Resort Casino)

March 1: Boston, Massachusetts (House of Blues)

March 13: Reno, Nevada (Silver Legacy Resort Casino)

March 14: Bakersfield, California (Rabobank Theatre)

March 27: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Stage AE)

March 28: Mt. Pleasant, Michigan (Soaring Eagle Casino)