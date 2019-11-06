Chris Stapleton Blocks Out Time for “Second One to Know” Video

Here’s a video concept we haven’t seen before: Make it fun. Add a fight scene. And use LEGOS.
For the inspiration of his newest video, “Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton says, “We wanted to do something fun for this song and it always sounded like a fight scene to me, so we approached The LEGO Group with this idea and a rough outline of what we wanted to do. Once The LEGO Group gave us the green light, David Coleman and the team at Pure Imagination took that outline and refined and built it into what it has become.”