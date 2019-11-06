Chris Stapleton Blocks Out Time for “Second One to Know” Video

Here’s a video concept we haven’t seen before: Make it fun. Add a fight scene. And use LEGOS.

For the inspiration of his newest video, “Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton says, “We wanted to do something fun for this song and it always sounded like a fight scene to me, so we approached The LEGO Group with this idea and a rough outline of what we wanted to do. Once The LEGO Group gave us the green light, David Coleman and the team at Pure Imagination took that outline and refined and built it into what it has become.”



Stapleton adds, “Along the way, the fight got bigger and more absurd and I got a front row seat to watch the massive amount of work that animators put into what they do. The tiniest details were thought about and discussed and edited and revised. My kids even got to be a part of designing their characters and it was a cool thing for us to get to do together. It was an incredible experience for me and I couldn’t be happier with the end result.” Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind fund will be donating royalties from the video to organizations implementing the LEGO Foundation’s Playful Parenting program, which promotes playful interactions between caregivers and children aged birth to three across the globe. Written by Stapleton and Mike Henderson, “Second One To Know” is from 2017’s From A Room: Volume 1. Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



