Carolina Country Music Cruise Sets Sail This Month

Carnival Sunshine Headed to the Caribbean
by 6h ago

Lee Brice, Joe Diffie, Craig Morgan, and Cole Swindell are among the dozens of performers confirmed for the Carolina Country Music Cruise.

This five-night cruise will depart from Charleston, South Carolina, on the Carnival Sunshine on November 16 and will return November 21. Jimmie Allen, Chris Lane, Parmalee, and Michael Ray will also perform. (See the lineup.)

