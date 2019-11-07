Carolina Country Music Cruise Sets Sail This Month

by
CMT.com Staff
6h ago
Lee Brice, Joe Diffie, Craig Morgan, and Cole Swindell are among the dozens of performers confirmed for the
Carolina Country Music Cruise.
This five-night cruise will depart from Charleston, South Carolina, on the Carnival Sunshine on November 16 and will return November 21. Jimmie Allen, Chris Lane, Parmalee, and Michael Ray will also perform. (
See the lineup.)
During the cruise, passengers will enjoy virtually non-stop performances from the hottest country music artists of today all over the boat. CMT personality Katie Cook will be on site filming Hot 20 Countdown; the episode will air November 30 and December 1. Carolina Country Music Fest, which is the East Coast’s largest outdoor country music fest, is presenting the cruise in partnership with Carnival Cruises and Imagine Travel.
Upon departing, Carnival Sunshine will set sail towards the Caribbean and will arrive in Nassau, Bahamas on day three of the cruise. After spending a fun-filled day in the Bahamas, the ship will head to the private beaches of the Princess Cays to enjoy the sun and sites of the island. On day five, Carnival Sunshine will head back to the Carolinas. On top of the unbelievable CCMF entertainment, passengers can enjoy cruise experiences, like sports and water activities, food and refreshments and relaxation.
“Carolina Country Music Fest has been such a huge success. We are so excited for the opportunity to take the fun out on the high seas,” said Bob Durkin, of Carolina Country Music Fest. “We chose to depart from Charleston to make it convenient for our Carolina fans so they don’t have to fly. This cruise is going to be a country music vacation of a lifetime!”
“Carolina Country Music Cruise takes the best components of a cruise and adds in CCMF level entertainment,” said Shane Lawrence of Imagine Travel and Carnival Cruises. “You won’t want to miss this unique opportunity. It doesn’t get any better.”
